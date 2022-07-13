China welcomes Security Council resolution on Syria humanitarian aid

Xinhua) 09:51, July 13, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, July 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Tuesday welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution that re-authorizes cross-border aid deliveries into Syria.

Resolution 2642 provides the necessary flexibility to allow the Security Council to assess and adjust its mandate in a timely manner, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The resolution sets out clear demands for early-recovery programs and greater transparency in relief efforts. The bimonthly informal interactive dialogues of the Security Council, provided for in the resolution, are also conducive to concrete follow-ups on the resolution, he said in an explanation of vote after the vote.

"We expect all parties to strictly abide by the basic principles governing international humanitarian assistance, strictly comply with the requirements of the Security Council resolutions, ensure the neutrality and transparency of assistance, and make it more targeted and effective," said Dai.

The resolution, which re-authorizes the cross-border mechanism for six months, was adopted with 12 votes in favor, with three abstentions (Britain, France and the United States).

The current authorization expired on Sunday after the Security Council failed on Friday to adopt any resolution that would have renewed the mechanism. Russia vetoed a draft resolution prepared by Ireland and Norway that sought a 12-month re-authorization. A Russian draft resolution, which would have renewed the mechanism for six months, failed to gain the necessary votes for approval.

Facts have shown that it is normal for members of the council to have differences. It is only natural that sometimes divergences can be sharp. But as long as the members have the political will, persevere in patient consultations and accommodate each other's concerns, the council can still find effective solutions, he said.

Ramming through a vote while major differences still exist will only intensify contradictions and differences and will do a disservice to maintaining the unity of the Security Council and ensuring its effective discharging of its responsibilities, he said.

China's position on the humanitarian issue in Syria is consistent and clear. It has always maintained that humanitarian assistance to Syria should respect Syria's sovereignty and the ownership of the Syrian government. Cross-line delivery should become the main channel as cross-border delivery is a temporary arrangement made under specific circumstances. It is necessary to speed up the transition to cross-line relief, and establish a clear timetable for the eventual termination of cross-border relief, said Dai.

Unilateral sanctions severely restrict the operations of the international humanitarian agencies in Syria, and run counter to the efforts of the Security Council and the international community to improve humanitarian access and increase humanitarian resources in Syria. China urges the relevant countries to immediately and comprehensively lift unilateral sanctions against Syria, he said.

