U.S. has waged 400 wars since its founding in 1776: study
TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A recent study shows that by 2019, the United States has engaged in almost 400 wars across the world since its founding in 1776, Iran's Press TV has reported.
Over the past two decades, the U.S. army has dropped a daily average of 46 bombs and missiles on the territories of other countries, said the study titled Introducing the Military Intervention Project: A New Dataset on U.S. Military Intervention, 1776-2019.
The "endless" wars, which Washington has whitewashed as "military operations, police actions or humanitarian inventions," are aimed at supporting "what seems to be one of the key pillars of the U.S., namely, the military industrial complex," the study said.
The country "deliberately" planned the wars, and was "calculated to maybe maximize sales of weapons," the report quoted Julius Mbaluto, a political analyst, as saying, hinting at the possible collusion between U.S. weapons manufacturers and foreign policymakers in promoting wars.
