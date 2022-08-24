Afghan evacuees in U.S. struggle to find affordable accommodations: CNN

Xinhua) 08:53, August 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 75,000 Afghans were brought to the United States during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, CNN has reported that some evacuees are still struggling to find their footing a year later.

As rents in the United States have skyrocketed, a growing number of Afghans cannot find affordable places to live, the report said.

"People who brought here with the understanding that they'd be able to have a home here and live a life ... and that's not happened," it reported, citing Joseph Azam, who chairs the board of the Afghan-American Foundation.

"Instead, they've been added to this juggernaut of trying to get affordable housing in the U.S., which is a big problem," Joseph said.

