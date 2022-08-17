Home>>
62 percent of Americans worried about paying for housing in next year: poll
(Xinhua) 09:22, August 17, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- A recent survey by market financing company Freddie Mac showed that most Americans are worried about paying for housing, according to a report by The Hill on Monday.
Among the 2,000 adults surveyed, 62 percent said that they are "somewhat or very concerned about being able to cover their housing in the coming year," while 69 percent said that they are "somewhat or very worried about higher home prices in general."
Among the greatest concerns surveyed were those over an impending economic recession, at 84 percent, and rising interest rates, at 77 percent, while half said that they are worried about losing their jobs, according to the report.
