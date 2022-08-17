U.S. response to monkeypox has not worked: media

Xinhua) 08:23, August 17, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. response to monkeypox has not worked, and the country is experiencing yet another public health disaster that could have been avoided, said a report of American newspaper The Boston Globe.

"Surprisingly, public health officials and political leaders have responded to monkeypox by repeating nearly every mistake they made in 2020 with COVID-19: limited access to testing, inefficient management of vaccines, administrative roadblocks to accessing treatment, and poor communication with the public," said the report published Monday.

The lack of urgency in the federal government's response combined with monkeypox's impact on gay and bisexual men also hearkens back to the neglect shown by local, state, and federal leaders in the early days of AIDS, said the report.

"As a result, the country is experiencing yet another public health disaster that could have -- and should have -- been avoided," said the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)