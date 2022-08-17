Nearly 14.3 mln U.S. children infected with COVID-19
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 14.3 million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
Almost 371,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks. Approximately 6.4 million reported cases have been added in 2022, according to the report.
For the week ending Aug. 11, almost 87,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported.
There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.
"It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth," said the AAP.
Photos
Related Stories
- Man arrested for violence threats against FBI as tensions over Mar-a-Lago search jitter U.S.
- U.S. Department of Justice opposes request to unseal Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
- Majority of Americans concerned about their ability to pay for housing: survey
- S.Korea, U.S. to launch preliminary drills ahead of major combined exercise
- Plundering, killing among numerous crimes U.S. commits in Middle East
- From blowing up Afghan land to snatching its assets – US still trapped in 'Kabul moment' one year after withdrawal
- US seriously violating int'l law in Middle East: experts
- Feature: U.S. shadow still hangs over Afghanistan, one year on
- U.S. sends more stolen Syrian oil to Iraqi bases: state media
- U.S. rate hikes, recession still in the cards: CNN
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.