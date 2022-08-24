Donations to U.S. abortion groups pour in after Roe v. Wade overturned: USA Today
NEW YORK, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Donations began to pour into the coffers of abortion rights organizations, and for some anti-abortion nonprofits too, after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that had established a constitutional right to abortion since 1973, reported USA Today on Monday.
"We were raising more than we had the previous year," said Nikki Madsen, executive director of Abortion Care Network, a national association for abortion clinics based in Washington, D.C. "But a significant portion has come in since the leak."
"The Abortion Care Network is just one organization that is part of a larger trend of increasing donations following the Supreme Court's ruling," said the report.
While both abortion rights and anti-abortion rights groups saw an uptick in donations, the former saw the bulk of donations, according to an analysis by Open Secrets and the newspaper.
The findings showed that "overall contributions to top abortion rights organizations more than tripled. But contributions under 200 U.S. dollars increased for both abortion rights and anti-abortion groups," added the report.
