291 killed in clashes between Syrian army, IS in desert region: monitor

Xinhua) 10:37, August 20, 2022

DAMASCUS, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Up to 291 Syrian soldiers and Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in confrontations between the two sides since the beginning of this year, a war monitor reported on Friday night.

The death toll includes 136 members of IS killed by Russian airstrikes in desert regions of the provinces of Homs, Sweida, Hama, Raqqa Deir al-Zour and Aleppo, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Britain-based watchdog group said that 155 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in 57 attacks and ambushes by the IS in the desert regions.

The IS has lost key areas in Syria, but remnants of the group are still present in the country's desert region, resulting in frequent attacks on Syrian military positions and vehicles.

