U.S. first lady tests positive for COVID-19 in rebound case

Xinhua) 08:36, August 25, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in a rebound case, a spokesperson said.

Jill Biden, 71, has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in a residence in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures, according to the spokesperson.

The White House's medical unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. first lady, double-vaccinated and twice boosted, first tested positive for the coronavirus last week and ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.

