Home>>
U.S. first lady tests positive for COVID-19 in rebound case
(Xinhua) 08:36, August 25, 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in a rebound case, a spokesperson said.
Jill Biden, 71, has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in a residence in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures, according to the spokesperson.
The White House's medical unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified, the spokesperson said.
The U.S. first lady, double-vaccinated and twice boosted, first tested positive for the coronavirus last week and ended isolation on Sunday after testing negative for COVID-19.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. announces largest weapons package for Ukraine
- Commentary: U.S. chip bill is good for no one
- U.S. launches airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria
- U.S. has waged 400 wars since its founding in 1776: study
- Afghan evacuees in U.S. struggle to find affordable accommodations: CNN
- Multiple emergencies strain U.S. public health system: CNN
- U.S. retailer Macy's cuts forecasts on weak consumer spending, macro downturn
- U.S. officials knew they didn't have enough of key shot before monkeypox outbreak: media
- Donations to U.S. abortion groups pour in after Roe v. Wade overturned: USA Today
- U.S. reports over 15,000 monkeypox cases in all 50 states
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.