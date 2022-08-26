Home>>
U.S. helicopter targets pro-Iran militia in Syria: monitor
(Xinhua) 09:06, August 26, 2022
DAMASCUS, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. helicopter gunship fired at the positions of pro-Iran militias in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour on Thursday, a war monitor reported.
Several militia positions in the city of Mayadeen, including those near a school, a state institution and a headquarters of the Syrian ruling al-Baath party, were targeted by the U.S. helicopter, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
The latest U.S. strikes came amid the intensified exchange of fire between the U.S. forces and pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria.
The observatory said that over the past 24 hours, nine pro-Iran fighters were killed and several U.S. soldiers were injured in the fire exchange.
