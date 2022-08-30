America not ready for future pandemic: media
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed about 400 U.S. lives every day for months now and has killed more than 1 million Americans. Yet the nation is twiddling its thumbs, said a report of The Washington Post.
The pandemic's lessons are plentiful and the threat is real, yet the preparation for next time -- the ambitious, can-do spirit of the United States -- is almost completely absent, said the report.
Pandemic preparedness -- the action needed to turn the lessons from the nation's COVID-19 response into reality -- must be an urgent priority for the White House, Congress and the American people, said the report.
"It isn't enough to tweak organization charts and polish briefing papers. Rather, what's needed is a sustained, wide-ranging transformation in how the United States handles public health," said the report.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tokyo stocks plunge on fears Fed's rate hikes to hurt U.S. economy
- US' old warships sailing through Taiwan Straits can't deter PLA at all, only confirms US' hostility toward China's reunification
- Commentary: No rules for USA
- U.S. global military presence poses grave security threat to the world
- U.S. helicopter targets pro-Iran militia in Syria: monitor
- U.S. GDP in Q2 revised up to 0.6 pct contraction
- U.S. hate crimes rise in 1st half of 2022: data
- Life expectancy falling in U.S.: report
- Less than 20 pct of Gen Z Asian Americans feel accepted in U.S.: The Guardian
- Fauci decries political polarization impeding U.S. COVID-19 response: media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.