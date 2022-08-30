America not ready for future pandemic: media

Xinhua) 08:44, August 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed about 400 U.S. lives every day for months now and has killed more than 1 million Americans. Yet the nation is twiddling its thumbs, said a report of The Washington Post.

The pandemic's lessons are plentiful and the threat is real, yet the preparation for next time -- the ambitious, can-do spirit of the United States -- is almost completely absent, said the report.

Pandemic preparedness -- the action needed to turn the lessons from the nation's COVID-19 response into reality -- must be an urgent priority for the White House, Congress and the American people, said the report.

"It isn't enough to tweak organization charts and polish briefing papers. Rather, what's needed is a sustained, wide-ranging transformation in how the United States handles public health," said the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)