Homicides in California up again in 2021: AP

Xinhua) 11:15, August 30, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Annual crime reports released by the state Department of Justice Thursday showed homicides and other violent crimes in California increased again last year, reported The Associated Press (AP) on Friday.

California recorded 2,361 homicides last year, up by more than 150 deaths from the previous year, said the AP.

The report also said three-quarters of 2021's homicides involved a firearm, and nearly half of the people killed last year were Hispanic and nearly 30 percent were Black.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)