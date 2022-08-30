Long COVID responsible for one third unfilled jobs in U.S.: report
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Long COVID is responsible for about a third of unfilled jobs in the United States, said a report of CNBC, citing a Brookings Institution research.
The Brookings Institution research published last week said an estimated 16 million Americans between ages 18 to 65 are experiencing COVID symptoms long after infection.
The condition, dubbed long COVID, can include brain fog, fatigue, breathing problems, muscle pain, headache, chest pain and even anxiety or depression -- all symptoms that can make it challenging for people to work, according to the report.
The research estimates that 2 million to 4 million of those people are currently out of work due to long COVID.
There are 10.7 million unfilled jobs in the United States, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The jobs lost to long COVID could make up about a third of the country's current labor shortage, said the report.
