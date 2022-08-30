Most Americans want stricter gun laws: poll
CHICAGO, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Most U.S. adults believe gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, The Associated Press (AP) has reported, citing a new poll.
The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 71 percent of Americans say gun laws should be stricter, including about half of Republicans, the vast majority of Democrats and a majority of those in gun-owning households, said AP.
Overall, 8 in 10 Americans think that gun violence is increasing around the country, and about two-thirds say it is increasing in their state, it shows.
The poll was conducted between July 28 and Aug. 1, after a string of deadly mass shootings and a 2020 spike in gun killings that have increased attention on the issue of gun violence.
