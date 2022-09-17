McDonald's CEO sounds alarm over crime in Chicago: CNN
NEW YORK, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has big concerns about surging crime in Chicago, where the fast food giant is based, saying it is impacting the company's restaurants and making it harder to recruit corporate talent, reported CNN on Thursday.
Crime is "seeping into every corner of our city," Kempczinski was quoted as saying. "Everywhere I go, I'm confronted by the same question these days -- what's going on in Chicago? While it may wound our civic pride to hear it, there is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis."
According to Kempczinski, McDonald's restaurants in the city are suffering. There are about 400 of the chain's locations across Chicago, the third-most populous city in the United States.
Starbucks, too, has noted similar problems at some of its stores, according to CNN.
Over the summer, the coffee chain announced it would close 16 locations in Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon over safety concerns, noted the report.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- UN committee warns of significant increase in hate crimes in U.S.
- U.S. hate crimes rise in 1st half of 2022: data
- Chinese police handle over 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases
- China reaffirms determination to wipe out mafia gangsters, protectors
- Chinese prosecutors safeguard high-quality development
- Chinese police crack over 3,700 natural resource-related criminal cases
- Crackdown on crime follows beating video
- 45,827 arrested in China for crimes against minors in 2021
- Chinese police crack 77,000 economic crimes in 2021
- Crime rates on U.S. public transport increase: media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.