Chinese police handle over 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases
(Xinhua) 16:40, August 02, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's public security departments at all levels have solved more than 8,800 agriculture-related criminal cases since January 2021, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has said.
The criminal activities targeted include damaging farmlands, using farmlands for non-agricultural purposes, and producing and selling counterfeit or sub-standard agricultural resources.
Such activities are deemed to pose threats to the country's grain production.
China's public security organs will continue to curb such criminal activities with zero tolerance, so as to better safeguard food security, an MPS official said.
