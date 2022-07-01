Chinese police crack over 3,700 natural resource-related criminal cases

Xinhua) 14:08, July 01, 2022

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- By the end of May, Chinese police had cracked over 3,700 cases involving organized crime related to natural resources and apprehended 4,700 criminal suspects since the launch of a targeted nationwide campaign in last July, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on Thursday.

During the campaign, local public security authorities actively worked with relevant departments to collect evidence and carry out thorough examinations of links such as the mining, sale and transportation of natural resources, especially sand and minerals.

Under the watch of the MPS, a series of criminal cases that were large in scale and severely infringed upon the interests of the people have been handled and concluded, according to the MPS.

Local public security organs have also strengthened their cooperation with discipline inspection and supervision agencies in tackling shelters covering up and conceiving such crimes, and partnered with relevant authorities to enhance efforts to combat such crimes in a coordinated and preemptive manner.

