Chinese police targets GOIP services in telecom fraud

Xinhua) 09:10, June 14, 2022

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police launched coordinated operations in 31 provincial regions to crack down on criminal gangs providing GOIP calling services for telecom and online fraud, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

In recent years, GOIP equipment has been used by telecom fraud groups hidden overseas to make fake calls to victims in the Chinese mainland.

More than 870 suspects have been caught and more than 2,390 sets of GOIP equipment have been seized in the operations, said the ministry, adding that the cases involved more than 49 million yuan (about 7.27 million U.S. dollars).

The police have also pledged to maintain a tough stance on telecom and online fraud, and cope with the new trend, methods and changes of such fraud.

