Chinese police targets GOIP services in telecom fraud
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police launched coordinated operations in 31 provincial regions to crack down on criminal gangs providing GOIP calling services for telecom and online fraud, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.
In recent years, GOIP equipment has been used by telecom fraud groups hidden overseas to make fake calls to victims in the Chinese mainland.
More than 870 suspects have been caught and more than 2,390 sets of GOIP equipment have been seized in the operations, said the ministry, adding that the cases involved more than 49 million yuan (about 7.27 million U.S. dollars).
The police have also pledged to maintain a tough stance on telecom and online fraud, and cope with the new trend, methods and changes of such fraud.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police crack 77,000 economic crimes in 2021
- Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad
- Wisconsin police officer accused of kneeling on girl's neck: NBC
- UN rights official concerned over killings of people of African descent by police in U.S.
- Chinese police nab suspects involved in illegal surveillance, recording
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.