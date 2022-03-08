Chinese police nab suspects involved in illegal surveillance, recording

Xinhua) 09:26, March 08, 2022

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Since November 2021, Chinese police have apprehended more than 860 suspects involved in illegal surveillance and recording activities, according to the country's Ministry of Public Security.

Police have so far cracked more than 160 related criminal cases, seized around 11,000 pieces of bugging or surveillance equipment, and busted 15 illegal workshops that manufactured such devices, the ministry said, adding that about 30,000 hacked webcams have also been discovered.

Authorities will continue to crack down on such crimes, said an official with the ministry, calling on all perpetrators who are yet to be nabbed to turn themselves in.

