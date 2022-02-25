52 captured for suspected production, sale of fake, substandard medicine

Xinhua) 15:07, February 25, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have seized 52 suspects involved in the production and sale of fake or substandard medicine in a law enforcement campaign launched in January this year, said China's Ministry of Public Security Friday.

According to the ministry, 22 criminal dens where such activities took place were busted during the campaign. It added that the value of money involved in the cases solved amounted to over 270 million yuan (about 42.6 million U.S. dollars).

Chinese police departments have been cracking down heavily on criminal activities involving fake medicine since 2019. So far, over 12,000 cases were solved and 17,000 suspects were arrested.

Police departments will continue to crack down on such criminal activities, so as to ensure the safety of medicine for the public, said an official with the ministry.

