Chinese police crack cross-border online gambling racket

Xinhua) 15:32, February 10, 2022

HOHHOT, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have solved a cross-border online gambling case involving transactions totaling some 2 billion yuan (about 314 million U.S. dollars).

Last August, police in the city of Bayannur received a tip-off that a gang led by a suspect surnamed Wang organized domestic gamblers to bet through mobile phone apps and laundered money for gambling platforms, local police said on Thursday.

Over 100 police officers have recently raided four offices operated by the gang across the country, freezing 10 million yuan of funds and seizing 173 bank cards and 65 mobile phones.

According to police, 28 suspects have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

