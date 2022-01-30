Police officer fatalities in US hit 20-year record: Fox News

Xinhua) 17:29, January 30, 2022

Police officers gather as the body of NYPD officer Wilbert Mora is transferred in an ambulance from NYU Langone Hospital to the Riverdale Funeral Home on January 26, 2022 in New York City. Officer Mora was critically injured, and died yesterday, after responding to a domestic violence call on January 21, where his partner, 22-year-old Officer Jason Rivera was shot and killed. [Photo/Agencies]

WASHINGTON - The number of officers who were killed in 2021 in the United States is the highest on record in the past 20 years, US media outlet Fox News has reported.

This figure includes unprovoked confrontations and premeditated ambushes, said Fox News on Friday, citing data published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The trend shows no signs of letting up this year, with six police officers the victims of gun violence over the past two days alone, said the report.

Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis. A Milwaukee sheriff's deputy was shot several times during a traffic stop Wednesday evening, and three more police officers were shot in Houston on Thursday, said the report.

