U.S. funding to WHO drops by 25 pct in COVID-19 pandemic: Reuters

Xinhua) 15:46, January 28, 2022

GENEVA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The funding provided by the United States to the World Health Organization (WHO) has dropped by 25 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Reuters report.

In 2020 and 2021, U.S. financial contributions to the WHO declined by over 200 million U.S. dollars, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing provisional WHO data contained in a budget document.

U.S. funds are set to go up again in the WHO's next two-year budget, reaching 672 million dollars, which is still below the funding of 893 million dollars in 2018 and 2019, the provisional data showed.

As a result, Germany has gradually replaced the United States to be the WHO's top donor with the contribution of more than a billion dollars over the last two years, said the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)