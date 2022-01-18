A traffic policeman helps save an ill child

(People's Daily App) 15:44, January 18, 2022

A police officer sounded his siren and drove his motorcycle quickly through the traffic, followed closely by a white car carrying a sick child. This was not a scene from a movie, but an actual life-or-death situation in Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province.

Traffic police officer Jia Tingjie escorted the car to the hospital in just three minutes, compared to the 10 minutes it usually takes.

At about 11 am on January 14, passengers in a white car flagged down Jia and asked him for help. Their 4-year old child was pale and blue, convulsing in critical condition. Without hesitation, Jia gave a gesture to the driver and said, "Follow me!"

Jia sound the siren and drove his motorcycle while signaling for vehicles to yield.

Three minutes later, they arrived at the hospital. The parents of the child were so nervous that they failed to find the entrance to the hospital's emergency room, so they stopped their car on the road near the hospital. Immediately, Jia stopped, got off his motorcycle, jumped over the guardrail, grabbed the child from the parent on the other side of the guardrail, and rushed into the emergency room.

"At that time, the child was weak. During the medical examination, the child convulsed several times," Jia recalled.

Due to the timely medical treatment, the child survived. A video clip of Jia's rescue went viral on China's social media.

Many gave their support to Jia.

"He looks so handsome jumping over the guardrail!"

"In China, you can always trust the police!"

"In China, the safety of people's lives always comes first!"

