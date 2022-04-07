Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad

Xinhua) 09:50, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have launched a new campaign to apprehend economic fugitives who have fled overseas, the Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

The public security organ pledged all-out efforts to arrest economic fugitives who have fled abroad in the "Fox Hunt 2022" campaign, and will support discipline inspection and supervision departments in fugitive repatriation and the recovering of criminal assets, the ministry said.

The police will work with China's central bank to crack down on illicit money transfers through offshore companies and underground banks, and step up efforts to fight money laundering, the ministry said.

Chinese police have arrested a large number of economic fugitives abroad and recovered approximately 1.4 billion yuan (220 million U.S. dollars) in illegal assets during last year's "fox hunt" campaign, according to the ministry.

