Chinese police crack 77,000 economic crimes in 2021

Xinhua) 09:24, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have cracked down on over 77,000 economic crimes in 2021, recovering losses of 28 billion yuan (about 4.1 billion U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Public Security said Sunday. Campaigns were launched across the country to raise awareness and further enable the general public and various market entities to identify economic crimes, and safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

Next, on the basis of forestalling and defusing major risks, public security organs will make steady progress in preventing and combating the transfer of illicit money overseas using offshore companies and underground banks, and hunting overseas fugitives of economic crimes, according to the ministry.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)