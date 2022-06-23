192 key fugitives arrested in China's special campaign

Xinhua) 14:30, June 23, 2022

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have caught 192 key fugitives of crimes against the control of the national border and frontier in an ongoing campaign since September 2021, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.

The law enforcement operations also destroyed a number of smuggling gangs that were also involved in cross-border crimes such as gambling, fraud and drug trafficking.

In the next step, the administration will deploy a new round of operations against another 100 suspects who have been identified as leaders, organizers, transporters or key members of smuggling gangs.

