Home>>
192 key fugitives arrested in China's special campaign
(Xinhua) 14:30, June 23, 2022
BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have caught 192 key fugitives of crimes against the control of the national border and frontier in an ongoing campaign since September 2021, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.
The law enforcement operations also destroyed a number of smuggling gangs that were also involved in cross-border crimes such as gambling, fraud and drug trafficking.
In the next step, the administration will deploy a new round of operations against another 100 suspects who have been identified as leaders, organizers, transporters or key members of smuggling gangs.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese police targets GOIP services in telecom fraud
- Chinese police crack 77,000 economic crimes in 2021
- Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad
- Wisconsin police officer accused of kneeling on girl's neck: NBC
- UN rights official concerned over killings of people of African descent by police in U.S.
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.