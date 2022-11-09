China cracks over 1,700 cases of counterfeit crime

Xinhua) 16:02, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in China have solved more than 1,700 criminal cases involving online copyright infringement and counterfeiting so far this year amid an intensified crackdown on such illegal activities through multiple campaigns, the Ministry of Public Security said Wednesday.

A number of criminal networks that produce and sell counterfeit goods have been eliminated during the process in an effort to create a sound online business and shopping environment for enterprises and consumers, according to a statement from the ministry.

China will continue to crack down on cybercrimes of intellectual property infringement and piracy that endanger people's life and work security, said the ministry's food and drug crime investigation bureau.

There will be resolute efforts to protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers and various market entities, as well as to maintain market order for fair competition, the bureau added.

