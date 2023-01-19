Macao court sentences Suncity founder 18 years of jail over illegal gambling

Xinhua) 10:33, January 19, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The founder of Macao's Suncity Group Alvin Chau Cheok Wa was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Wednesday over illegally operating gambling activities, running a mafia-style organization, and fraud, according to the Court of First Instance of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Several other co-defendants in the case were also sentenced to years in prison.

According to the court ruling, Chau is also sentenced to pay the Macao SAR government 6.52 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 833.3 million U.S. dollars) in civil compensation.

In November 2021, Macao police detained Chau and other suspects for being involved in illegally running gambling businesses or money laundering, and referred the case to procurators.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)