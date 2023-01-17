Macao's forex reserves rise to 25.97 bln USD at end of December

Xinhua) 13:27, January 17, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The preliminary estimate of Macao's foreign exchange reserves amounted to 208.6 billion patacas (about 25.97 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of December 2022, the Macao Special Administrative Region's monetary watchdog said on Monday.

The latest statistics from the Monetary Authority of Macao indicated that the reserves increased by 0.7 percent from the revised value of 207.1 billion patacas (about 25.74 billion dollars) for the previous month.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca fell 2.38 points month on month, but rose 6.83 points year on year to 110.6 in December 2022.

