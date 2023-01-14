Macao confers honor on outstanding individuals, entities

January 14, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday conferred honor on individuals and entities for their achievements, contributions and services to the SAR.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, presented the decorations, medals and certificates of merit awarded for 2022 to 26 individuals and entities at an award ceremony, including the Macao Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, Lai Kin Hong, former president of the Macao Court of Second Instance, the Macao Red Cross and the Macao Water Supply Co., Ltd..

The Macao SAR government started to confer such honors in 2001.

