Home>>
Macao confers honor on outstanding individuals, entities
(Xinhua) 10:01, January 14, 2023
MACAO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday conferred honor on individuals and entities for their achievements, contributions and services to the SAR.
Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, presented the decorations, medals and certificates of merit awarded for 2022 to 26 individuals and entities at an award ceremony, including the Macao Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, Lai Kin Hong, former president of the Macao Court of Second Instance, the Macao Red Cross and the Macao Water Supply Co., Ltd..
The Macao SAR government started to confer such honors in 2001.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR eyes new prospects of "one country, two systems"
- Macao's new approved residential mortgage loans rise 40.9 pct in November last year
- Record high number of Macao's high school students apply for mainland universities
- Macao further eases inbound travel restrictions
- HKSAR, Macao SAR chief executives extend New Year greetings
- Premier Li meets with Macao SAR chief executive
- Xi meets with Macao SAR chief executive
- Macao's film, TV industry boasts huge potential: mainland director
- Macao marks 23rd anniversary of return to motherland
- Applications open for Macao-registered vehicles to enter mainland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.