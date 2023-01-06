Macao further eases inbound travel restrictions

Xinhua

MACAO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will further ease travel restrictions on inbound visitors, starting Sunday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao said on Thursday.

No nucleic acid test results for COVID-19 will be required for visitors entering Macao from the mainland, China's Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region, the center said.

Those entering Macao from other countries and regions will need to present negative nucleic acid test results effective within 48 hours upon boarding flights or ships heading for Macao. No prior approval will be needed for foreigners to enter Macao.

The Macao International Airport will resume flight transfer services. No compulsory health declarations or health management will be required upon or after entering Macao, the center said.

Visitors who entered Macao from places outside the Chinese mainland will need to present negative nucleic acid test results effective within 48 hours when leaving for the mainland within seven days of entering Macao.

