Premier Li meets with Macao SAR chief executive

Xinhua) 09:36, December 24, 2022

Premier Li Keqiang meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

Li heard from Ho a report on the Macao's current situation and the SAR government's work.

Vice Premier Han Zheng attended the event.

During the meeting, Li said the central government fully acknowledges the work by Ho and the SAR government to stabilize the economy, secure employment, and ensure people's livelihoods over the past year.

The central government will continue to fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the "one country, two systems" policy, under which the people of Macao administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy, Li said.

Efforts will be made to improve the region's systems and mechanisms for enforcing the Constitution and the Basic Law, Li said, adding that the central government fully supports the chief executive and the SAR government in the exercise of law-based administration.

The premier said he expects the Macao SAR to take the initiative on better integrating its development into the country's overall development, actively advancing the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, making greater progress on achieving appropriate economic diversification, and continuing to improve people's well-being, so as to maintain lasting prosperity and stability of the region.

Ho expressed his appreciation for the central government's support on epidemic prevention and control and economic recovery, adding that Macao will better grasp the opportunities brought by the country's development strategies and seek further development.

