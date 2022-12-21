Macao marks 23rd anniversary of return to motherland

Xinhua) 08:40, December 21, 2022

A flag-raising ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland is held at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday marked the 23rd anniversary of its return to the motherland with a flag-raising ceremony and a reception.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, recalled at the reception how the Macao SAR government made full effort in its response to COVID-19 during the past three years while promoting the continuous development of various causes, safeguarded national security, and actively participated in the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin of neighboring Zhuhai city.

He voiced confidence that Macao will surely tide over difficulties and create new prospects with support from the central authorities and efforts made by all walks of life in the SAR.

Around 350 guests attended the reception, including Ho Hau Wah, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Zheng Xincong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, and Liu Xianfa, commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR.

Prior to the reception, around 250 government officials and other guests attended a flag-raising ceremony held on the Golden Lotus Square.

