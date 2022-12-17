Palace Museum's Spring Festival collections of Qing Dynasty exhibited in Macao

Xinhua) 10:20, December 17, 2022

MACAO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of artifacts associated with Spring Festival traditions and ceremonies of the Qing royal family from the Palace Museum's collections opened on Friday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR).

Named "Auspicious Beginning: Spring Festival Traditions in the Forbidden City," the exhibition features over 100 valuable items of utensils, paintings, clothing and musical instrument to display traditional Spring Festival rituals including worshipping, family reunion, tea feast, as well as recreational activities such as ice-skating games, fireworks and Chinese operas.

Leong Wai Man, director of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government, said she hoped the audience can deepen knowledge and understanding of traditional Chinese culture.

Zhao Guoying, deputy director of the Palace Museum, said many of the artifacts were on public display in Macao for the first time.

The exhibition will last until March 5.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)