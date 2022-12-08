Macao's residential property price index holds steady

December 08, 2022

MACAO, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Macao's overall residential property price index in the period from August to October held steady compared to the previous period from July to September at 250.4, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the index for the Macao Peninsula grew by 0.2 percent from the previous three-month period to 250.2 while that for Taipa and Coloane dropped 0.8 percent to 251.1.

The index for existing residential units went down by 0.1 percent from the previous period to 267.9, with that for the Macao Peninsula climbing 0.2 percent to 259.8 and that for Taipa and Coloane dropping by 1.0 percent to 300.2.

Analyzed by the age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between six and 10 years old and those for over 20 years old decreased by 1.3 percent and 0.3 percent respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old grew by 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units rose by 0.7 percent to 295.4.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square meters or more fell by 2.7 percent, while that for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square meters increased by 2.6 percent.

