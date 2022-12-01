Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic soars 1.6 times year on year in October

MACAO, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic in October soared 155.6 percent year on year to 426,047 trips, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that the gross weight of cross-border containerized cargo by land in October surged by 56.9 percent year on year to 3,528 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totaled 893 trips in October, a growth of 17.0 percent year on year, showed the report.

Licensed motor vehicles in Macao totaled 248,679 at the end of October this year, up by 0.9 percent year on year. New registration of motor vehicles in October dropped 5.5 percent year on year to 853.

The report showed that the number of traffic accidents in October grew by 21.5 percent year on year to 1,080, with 383 people injured.

