In pics: 3rd day of 69th Macao Grand Prix

Xinhua) 15:20, November 20, 2022

Maro Engel (front) of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Maro Engel of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Cars crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Cars are removed from the track after a crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

