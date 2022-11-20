In pics: 3rd day of 69th Macao Grand Prix
Maro Engel (front) of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Maro Engel of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2022 shows the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Cars crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Cars crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Cars are removed from the track after a crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
Cars crash during the Macao GT Cup race at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
