In pics: 2nd day of 69th Macao Grand Prix

Xinhua) 10:41, November 19, 2022

Maro Engel of Germany drives during the Macao GT Cup qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Erno Juhani Kostamo of Finland competes during the 54th Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Chang Wing Chung of China's Macao drives during the Formula 4 Macao Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Edoardo Mortara of Switzerland drives during the Macao GT Cup qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A rider competes during the 54th Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Xie Wing Lam Gerrard of China's Hong Kong drives during the Formula 4 Macao Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Riders compete during the 54th Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Erno Juhani Kostamo (front) of Finland competes during the 54th Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix qualifying match at the 69th Macao Grand Prix in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

