Over 90 pct of responders in Macao support amendment to law on safeguarding national security

Xinhua) 10:02, November 08, 2022

MACAO, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- About 93 percent of about 111,000 pieces of advice received in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) were in favor of the amendment to its law on safeguarding national security, showed a report released on Monday by the Macao SAR government.

The SAR government solicited the public's views on the amendment from Aug. 22 to Oct. 5.

During the consultation period, the SAR government collected public opinions via press conferences, special consultation sessions with people from different walks of life and the public, TV programs, letters, telephones.

The Macao SAR government said it would work to complete the draft amendment as soon as possible in accordance with the opinions before legislation procedures.

The existing law on safeguarding national security in the Macao SAR is limited to safeguarding political, military and territorial security, which requires amendment in order to cope with the global security development trend, safeguard the nation's overall security as well as lasting peace and security in Macao, and better guarantee local residents' wellbeing, the SAR government said.

