Mainland to further facilitate tourist travel to Macao SAR

Xinhua) 15:16, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Smart machines to issue travel endorsements for tourists going to the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) are scheduled to open across the mainland on Nov. 1 to facilitate mainland residents' travel to the SAR, the National Immigration Administration said on Monday.

The measure was introduced as the epidemic situation in Macao has stabilized and the demand of mainland residents for traveling to the SAR is on the rise, according to the administration.

Individual travelers and tour groups can go to the exit-entry departments and use the machines to apply for travel endorsements, which will be issued on site after approval.

The move aims to support the appropriately diversified development of Macao's economy and meet people's expectations for improved exit-entry services, according to the administration.

