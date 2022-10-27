Guangdong Province to issue new offshore municipal gov't bond in Macao SAR

Xinhua) 09:03, October 27, 2022

MACAO, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangdong Province is scheduled to issue offshore municipal government bond in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Oct. 28, the second such issuance following the one in October last year.

The bond is offered to institutional investors with an issuance size of 2 billion yuan (about 278 million U.S. dollars) and a tenor of three years.

The Macao SAR government said on Wednesday the move is expected to further enhance financial cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, as well as promote the building of modern finance in Macao and the development of its bond market.

In September this year, the Chinese central government issued renminbi-denominated bonds in Macao SAR with a face value of 3 billion yuan (about 418 million U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)