Macao to unveil Chinese, Portuguese cultural festival

Xinhua) 16:30, October 26, 2022

MACAO, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to unveil a series of cultural events this week in celebration of the fourth annual festival with Chinese and Portuguese cultural elements, the SAR government has announced.

Leong Wai Man, head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR government, said on Wednesday that the festival is aimed at further playing Macao's role of a bridge linking China and the Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) and building the city into a place where the Chinese culture dominates and multiple cultures co-exist.

According to the bureau, one of the festival organizers, the events include a film festival screening about 30 films in Chinese and Portuguese languages, such as Boy and the World, a Brazilian animated adventure film in Portuguese depicting the wonders and struggles of the modern world as seen through the eyes of a young boy.

An exhibition featuring children's books in Chinese and Portuguese is also scheduled to open on Friday, to be coupled with lectures and workshops on the intangible cultural heritage of Macao and the making of children's books.

Macao residents can also shop at markets selling specialty products made in Macao and the PSCs, and enjoy street performances of PSCs styles.

