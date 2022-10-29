Macao's merchandise trade rises in September

Xinhua) 13:43, October 29, 2022

MACAO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Macao's total merchandise import went up by 6.7 percent year-on-year to 12.73 billion patacas (about 1.57 billion U.S. dollars) in September, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistical service said on Friday.

The merchandise export amounted to 1.00 billion patacas, up 2.8 percent year-on-year.

The latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the merchandise trade deficit totaled 11.73 billion patacas in September.

The value of re-exports grew by 11.1 percent to 861 million patacas, whereas the value of domestic exports dropped by 29.7 percent to 139 million patacas. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

