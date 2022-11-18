Macao's average visitor expenditure up 22.7 pct in Q3

Xinhua) 10:46, November 18, 2022

MACAO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The average spending of visitors to Macao gaming expenses rose by 22.7 percent year on year to 3,222 patacas (400 U.S. dollars) in the third quarter of 2022, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistic department said on Thursday.

However, the latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) said the total spending of visitors excluding gaming expenses dropped by 39.7 percent year-on-year to 2.90 billion patacas in the third quarter of 2022.

Total spending of overnight visitors and same-day visitors fell by 37.6 percent and 54.6 percent year-on-year to 2.63 billion patacas and 264 million patacas, respectively, showed the report.

Visitors spent primarily on shopping, accommodation and food and beverage in the third quarter.

In the first three quarters of 2022, the total spending of visitors amounted to 13.34 billion patacas, down by 26.5 percent year-on-year. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)