Macao's composite CPI up 1.02 pct in October

Xinhua) 14:44, November 22, 2022

MACAO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Macao's composite consumer price index (CPI) for October increased by 1.02 percent year-on-year to 103.88, the special administrative region's statistics department said on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service indicated that the increase was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers and tuition fees, rising charges for eating out, as well as dearer prices of gasoline and fruits.

However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings and reduced charges for telecommunication services.

In comparison with September, the composite CPI for October dropped by 0.08 percent.

For the 12 months ending October 2022, the average composite CPI grew by 1.10 percent from the previous period.

The average composite CPI for the first 10 months of 2022 rose by 1.10 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)