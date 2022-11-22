Macao's inward direct investment totals 4.75 bln USD in 2021

Xinhua) 14:43, November 22, 2022

MACAO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The inward direct investment to Macao totaled 38.20 billion patacas (about 4.75 billion U.S. dollars) in 2021, the special administrative region (SAR)'s statistics department said here on Monday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service showed that at the end of 2021, the accumulated inward direct investment totaled 333.76 billion patacas, up by 12.4 percent year-on-year.

Inward direct investment income including after-tax profits and interest amounted to 15.94 billion patacas in 2021, showed the report.

Income earned by foreign direct investors in financial activities, wholesale and retail trade and real estate development, leasing and sale activities surged by 98.3 percent, 285.9 percent and 70.6 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Outward direct investment flows of Macao enterprises totaled 25.78 billion patacas in 2021. Income earned by Macao enterprises amounted to 880 million patacas, showed the report.

At the end of 2021, stock of outward direct investment expanded by 36.1 percent year-on-year to 99.94 billion patacas. Outward direct investment stock in the mainland increased by 16.7 percent year-on-year to 75.62 billion patacas. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollar)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)