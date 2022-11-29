Macao's criminal investigation cases drop 16.7 pct in first three quarters
MACAO, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Police in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) launched investigation into 7,329 criminal cases in the first three quarters of 2022, down 16.7 percent from the same period of last year, the Office of the Secretary for Security under the SAR government said on Tuesday.
A total of 114 violent crimes were recorded in the cited period, down 43.6 percent year-on-year, with incidence of the serious cases of kidnapping, murder, or assault staying at a low level, indicating that the public security situation has remained stable in general, the office said.
The situation may be attributed to the stronger police crackdown on crimes, reduced social activities due to COVID-19, and fewer tourist arrivals, the office added.
The office said it would continuously study the changes in various crimes and adjust the police force deployment accordingly in efforts to safeguard public lives and properties, contributing to the prosperity and stability of Macao.
