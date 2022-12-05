Macao International Marathon attracts over 10,000 runners

December 05, 2022

MACAO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 41st Macao International Marathon took place on Sunday with around 12,000 runners taking part.

Chinese runner Guan Yousheng defeated compatriots Li Bo and Nianzhe Ati with a time of 2:19:03. Li Meizhen won the women's title ahead of Chi Lingjie and Chen Liqin with a time of 2:40:26.

This year's Macao International Marathon included marathon, half-marathon and a 4.5km mini-marathon. Local runners and those from other places started the race in different hours.

In the Macao athletes category, the top three in the men's marathon were Chan Kai Un, Kuok Chi Wai and Fong Ieng Wai. The top three in the women's marathon are Wu Yangyang, Cheong Lai Peng and Mak Hoi Cheng.

The Senior Trophy was won by 68-year-old Li Guihua.

