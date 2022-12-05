Macao International Marathon attracts over 10,000 runners
MACAO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 41st Macao International Marathon took place on Sunday with around 12,000 runners taking part.
Chinese runner Guan Yousheng defeated compatriots Li Bo and Nianzhe Ati with a time of 2:19:03. Li Meizhen won the women's title ahead of Chi Lingjie and Chen Liqin with a time of 2:40:26.
This year's Macao International Marathon included marathon, half-marathon and a 4.5km mini-marathon. Local runners and those from other places started the race in different hours.
In the Macao athletes category, the top three in the men's marathon were Chan Kai Un, Kuok Chi Wai and Fong Ieng Wai. The top three in the women's marathon are Wu Yangyang, Cheong Lai Peng and Mak Hoi Cheng.
The Senior Trophy was won by 68-year-old Li Guihua.
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao bans manufacturing, sales of e-cigarettes
- Macao's cross-border vehicle traffic soars 1.6 times year on year in October
- Macao's criminal investigation cases drop 16.7 pct in first three quarters
- Macao's composite interest rates for pataca, HKD rise in Q3
- Macao's composite CPI up 1.02 pct in October
- Macao's inward direct investment totals 4.75 bln USD in 2021
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.