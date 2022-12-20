Home>>
Macao announces honor on outstanding individuals, entities
MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Monday announced to honor individuals and entities for their achievements, outstanding contributions to the SAR and distinguished services.
The Macao SAR government announced Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit for 2022, which were awarded to individuals and entities including Lai Kin Hong, former president of the Macao Court of Second Instance, the Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, the Macao Red Cross, and the Macao Water Supply Co., Ltd..
The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held on Jan. 13, 2023.
